StayKnown: Safety Platform for Vulnerable









Millions of people around the world enter vehicles operated by people they have never met.





Ride-hailing has transformed transportation, but personal safety remains important.





StayKnown is being developed so that someone preparing for a journey could create a safety session around that movement.





For example:





“I’m entering this vehicle now.”





“This is where I am going.”





“These are the people I want connected to me.”





“If I feel uncomfortable, I have safety tools immediately available.”





That same principle can apply to taxis, buses, private drivers, corporate transportation, student transportation, freight, dispatch and other mobility environments.





SCHOOLS AND STUDENTS





Safety technology also has potential value in educational environments.





Think about:





• Students travelling between school and home.

• University students returning to accommodation late at night.

• Students visiting unfamiliar areas.

• School trips.

• International students living away from their families.

• Parents wanting structured safety check-ins without constantly calling their children.

• Guardians needing clearer information during an emergency.





StayKnown’s guardian and minor protections are being designed carefully because protecting young people requires stricter safeguards than ordinary social technology.





BUSINESSES AND EMPLOYEES





Many jobs require workers to operate outside a traditional office.





Delivery personnel.

Real-estate agents.

Field engineers.

Journalists.

Healthcare workers.

Sales representatives.

Inspectors.

Contractors.

Security personnel.

Drivers.

Hospitality employees.

Construction workers.

Night-shift workers.





An employee working alone may encounter situations that nobody at headquarters can see.





StayKnown’s underlying concept can support a future where organizations have better ways of allowing workers to remain connected during higher-risk activities without turning ordinary work into constant surveillance.





PERSONAL AND FAMILY SAFETY





Sometimes the person we are worried about is not an employee or customer.





It is our mother.





Our brother.





Our daughter.





Our friend.





Our partner.





Our neighbour.





Someone travelling.





Someone walking home.





Someone meeting a stranger.





Someone who simply wants another person to know:





“If something happens to me, somebody knows where to start looking.”





That sentence represents a large part of why StayKnown exists.





MULTILINGUAL SAFETY





Safety becomes even more complicated when language becomes a barrier.





People travel.

People migrate.

Students study abroad.

Workers relocate.

Tourists visit unfamiliar countries.

Businesses employ international teams.





StayKnown is developing multilingual communication and translation features so that language differences do not unnecessarily isolate someone during an important conversation.





Our wider vision includes intelligent language support while keeping safety communication clear and understandable.





IDENTITY AND IMPERSONATION





Modern safety is not only physical.





People are increasingly targeted through impersonation, fake accounts, compromised identities, social engineering and deceptive communication.





A person may believe they are communicating with someone they trust when they are actually interacting with someone else.





StayKnown is developing identity, account-security and impersonation-protection systems designed to reduce this type of risk.





We are also building stronger device-security and account-protection infrastructure because a safety platform itself must be protected against misuse.





STAYKNOWN SAFETY INTELLIGENCE





One of the areas we are working toward is StayKnown Safety Intelligence — technology designed to combine deterministic safety rules with intelligent analysis.





The intention is not to create an AI that makes random decisions about people.





Instead, StayKnown Safety Intelligence is being designed to recognize relevant safety signals, identify unusual patterns, help surface risk, and then allow strict safety policies to determine what actions are permitted.





Future safety intelligence can potentially help recognize situations involving distress, unusual activity, suspicious account behaviour, compromised access, unsafe communication patterns and other indicators that deserve attention.





This technology requires serious engineering.





It requires backend infrastructure.





It requires testing.





It requires security.





It requires responsible safeguards.





And all of those things cost money.





WHY ARE WE FUNDRAISING NOW?





StayKnown is not currently generating enough revenue to independently finance the infrastructure and growth required for the project.





This creates a difficult situation.





A technology company can build something useful and still fail simply because it does not have the money required to reach the people who would use it.





That is the gap we are trying to overcome.





We need resources for:





• Outstanding development costs.

• Backend infrastructure.

• Servers and databases.

• Cloud services.

• Maps and location technology.

• Translation services.

• Communication infrastructure.

• Security systems.

• Testing.

• Bug fixing.

• Application maintenance.

• Safety intelligence development.

• Compliance and operational requirements.

• Continued engineering.

• Android development.

• Infrastructure monitoring.

• Notifications and messaging systems.

• Fraud and abuse prevention.

• Device-security development.

• Scaling infrastructure.

• User support.

• Marketing and awareness.

• Reaching communities that could benefit from StayKnown.





Promotion is particularly important.





People cannot use technology they have never heard about.





A safety platform only creates impact when it reaches real people.





We want to introduce StayKnown to students, families, workers, travellers, drivers, businesses, logistics companies, mobility companies, schools, communities and organizations that can benefit from better personal-safety infrastructure.





But reaching those people requires funding.





MY PERSONAL JOURNEY





I am not asking people to finance something I was unwilling to sacrifice for myself.





I have already invested heavily into making StayKnown possible.





I have used personal resources to keep development moving.





I have paid people to work on the project.





I have paid for technology and services.





I have experienced setbacks and losses.





I have had to rebuild things that should have worked the first time.





I have spent countless hours studying technical problems, designing safety flows, reviewing features, contacting companies, looking for partnerships and trying to find financial support.





There were many easier moments to stop.





I did not stop.





But there comes a point where determination needs resources behind it.





StayKnown has reached that point.





WHAT YOUR DONATION MEANS





Your donation is not simply money sent to an application.





It gives us time.





Time to keep the infrastructure running.





Time to fix problems.





Time to continue development.





Time to improve security.





Time to test safety systems properly.





Time to build stronger technology.





Time to reach users.





Time to keep the project moving while we pursue sustainable long-term funding and revenue.





A small donation can contribute toward infrastructure.





A larger donation can help fund engineering.





A company or organization can support an entire development area.





Every contribution extends the runway that allows StayKnown to continue.





And if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser may still put it in front of someone who can.





OUR VISION





I want StayKnown to become technology that people think about before something happens — not only after.





Before entering the unfamiliar vehicle.





Before meeting the stranger.





Before travelling alone.





Before sending the employee into the field.





Before the student walks home late.





Before the family member disappears from communication.





Before someone realizes that nobody knows where they are.





Safety should not begin after the emergency.





It should begin earlier.





That is the future we are trying to build.





StayKnown is still growing.





It is not perfect.





We are still developing, improving, testing and learning.





There is significant work ahead of us.





But there is also significant potential.





With the right support, StayKnown can continue moving from an ambitious safety project toward a mature technology platform capable of serving individuals, families, communities and organizations.





This fundraiser is about giving that mission the opportunity to continue.





If you believe technology should help people feel less alone when they are vulnerable, please consider supporting StayKnown.





If you believe families should have better ways to stay connected when someone is travelling or potentially unsafe, please help us.





If you believe students, workers, drivers and ordinary people deserve better safety tools, please help us.





If you believe promising technology should not disappear simply because its founder reached the limit of what one person could finance alone, please help us continue.





You do not have to build StayKnown.





You do not have to write the code.





You do not have to operate the servers.





You do not have to solve every technical challenge.





By donating or sharing this campaign, you can simply help make sure the people building it are able to keep going.





One contribution may pay for infrastructure.





Another may fund development.





Another may help us reach the first person who genuinely needs StayKnown during a frightening moment.





And that is what makes every contribution meaningful.





Help us keep StayKnown alive.





Help us continue building.





Help us reach the people this technology was created to protect.





Because nobody should discover they needed a safety connection only after it is already too late.





Thank you for believing in what StayKnown can become.





Thank you for helping us continue.





And thank you for helping us build toward a world where more people can stay connected, stay visible and StayKnown.