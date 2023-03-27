Starting up a business for my family 🙏🙏

My name is obasi miracle chikaodili from Enugu state Nigeria. I am 26 years old from a family of six with my mother. I got to know this site through Google because things became so difficult for my family since the death of my immediate younger brother who was helping me take care of our younger ones and the family in general, I have been walking so hard to see that we survive but the load is too much on me coupled with my sick grand mother who needs good medication, but all that is difficult because I can't put money that I walked for together because family problem is much on me and the depression is way too high,so I'm on this site today for help because I want to start up ladies hand bags business please I will really appreciate your and kindness towards me 🙏🙏😞





I appreciate you all 🙏🙏and givesendgo group.