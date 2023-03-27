Starting My Printing Press Business

I'm a young entrepreneur with training in graphics design, branding, printing, and publishing since 2018. I've worked as a freelancer, but I lost that job and my laptop broke down. Right now, I'm struggling to afford regular meals.





I'm raising funds to start my own printing press company. This has been my goal for a while, and I have the skills and training to run it. With this support, I can get the equipment and resources I need to launch a standard printing business.





Your donation would help me turn this dream into reality. Thank you for standing with me.