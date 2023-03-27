Starting My Pet Memorial Business

I'm raising funds to start a pet business. I make memorial boxes for people who have lost their pets, along with a few other items for pet lovers. I've also always wanted to start a candle business, and this fundraiser would give me the funds I need to make that happen.





Beyond the business itself, this means so much more to me. I've been without a vehicle for a few years, and that's kept me stuck in an abusive & toxic relationship situation. I've wanted to leave for a long time & get back what was taken from me. My self worth & independence. I want to start a new life, a new career , a new me & you would be blessing me with not just one wish, one blessing but two. I long for the day I don't have to hear someone tell me " I cant' or answer to anyone but myself.





I'm also hoping to receive disability support for a back issue I've had since childhood. But I don't want to sit around, I want to put my mind and body to work as much as I'm able. Your support would mean two blessings: the chance to do what I've always wanted to do, and the chance to build the independence I've been longing for.





Thank you so much for considering. If you're able to help, I'm forever grateful. And if you can't, that's okay too. Thank you for listening to my story and God bless❤️