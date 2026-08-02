Starting My Digital Services and Design Business

My name is Thabang, and I'm reaching out during one of the most difficult chapters of my life. I recently lost my job, and the sudden loss of my livelihood has been deeply frightening and overwhelming.





While I'm struggling to find my footing, I'm trying to turn this heartbreak into a chance to rebuild by starting my own digital services and design business. I have the drive and the technical skills to make it work, but without an income, I simply do not have the funds to secure the basic equipment and software I need to get started.





I'm humbly asking for any donations, no matter how small, to help me get this business off the ground. Your support would give me a lifeline and a true chance to start over. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this and for any help you can provide.