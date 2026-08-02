Starting Fresh: Window Washing Business

I'm a father of four working to rebuild my life after justice involvement. For years, I've been doing everything I can to start over and show my kids what it means to keep going, but I'm constantly facing obstacles from people who've decided I'm nothing more than a criminal and won't give me a real chance.





My in-laws are in positions where they could help, but instead they hire people to follow me, spend money on my children while keeping me out of their homes, and actively work to see me fail. They've made it clear they'd rather call the police on me than call an ambulance if I needed help. Even my fiancé's family treats me like I'll never be anything more than what my past says about me.





I'm tired of fighting this alone. I want to start my own window washing business, something I can build with my own hands, something that proves I'm more than the label they've put on me. This work will let me provide for my kids, show them their father can succeed, and demonstrate to everyone watching that I'm serious about change.





Your support would mean everything. Help me show my children, and myself, that I can make it.