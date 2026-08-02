Starting a Transport Business to Support My Family

I'm going through a really difficult time right now, and I need help. I have a wife and kids to feed, and I want to start a transport business to provide for them.





My plan is to buy a Tokunbo korope bus to run the Oju Ore to Ikotun route.





Here's what I need:- Bus purchase: ₦4,500,000- Registration, insurance, and papers: ₦450,000- Fuel for the first day: ₦50,000





Thank you for standing with me.