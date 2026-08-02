Starting a Retail Business for My Family's Future

I'm a father of two daughters, and my goal is to build a stable, independent life for them. I want to ensure they have what they need, education, security, and daily support.





To create that stability, I'm starting a retail business. This venture will give me a steady income and a sustainable livelihood I can count on for years to come.





I'm raising 200000 to get this business started. The funds will cover equipment and initial stock, licenses and setup costs, and working capital to keep things running as I launch.





Your support would mean so much to my family and to this dream. Thank you for standing with us.