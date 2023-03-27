Starting a Currency Exchange Business

I'm a 43-year-old government worker with side hustles, but what I earn goes toward everyday expenses. I've never owned a car or house of my own, and I want to change that.





I've always looked for ways to work more and earn more. I've decided to start a business helping people exchange currencies, including crypto to other currencies and vice versa. I've done my research and found out I'll need several million naira to get this business going.





I've never been comfortable asking people for loans or money, but I've reached the limit of what I can do on my own. That's why I'm reaching out now and asking for your help to raise the funds I need to start this business.





Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for considering.