Starting a Childcare Business to Support My Family

Hi, I'm Nicole, a single mother of four children. I'm starting a childcare business so I can work around my kids' school schedules while bringing in income for our family.





Right now, this is the only income I have coming in, and I need help getting started. I'm raising funds to cover equipment and the rental of a building to operate from.





Your support would mean so much as I work to build this business. If you're able to give, thank you. And if you're able to pray for the business to flourish and grow, I'm grateful for that too. I trust God will make a way according to his plans and thoughts.





Thank you for standing with me and my family.





Love,Nicole