Start providing services, inventing become Stable

I'm working on inventions, quality long handle wooden ladles, motorized bicycle tuned parts and accessories, tools for many things, and roadside service and repairs.There is a few things scattered amongst categories and I'm just hoping something sticks to begin the upward trend These are some things I've developed some haven't been more than an idea, simply because I've started countless times to end up losing all progress and having to start over. and I don't have many tries left in me. And I don't need a pity, I'm just stating I'm about at my wits end with all of it that's why I'm here asking for help. I also have severe ADHD I feel it helps with ideas and the final outcome, but it doesn't help when I'm stressed.





Right now, I'm stuck in a place where I can't move forward because I don't know what I'm in store for tomorrow. I have ideas and I'm ready to build, but I need a foundation to start. An. Area that is solely mine so I can focus on engineering and other important tasks. I need help with housing, materials, and the security of being rooted so I can focus on turning these ideas into real products and services. I would love to be able to send or share the products I produce with you for support in reaching a starting point that can't be taken away at a moments notice.





This fundraiser is about getting me out of survival mode and into a position where I can actually grow, not to get rich, but to have a better quality of life and the stability to make this work. It's hard being in survival mode and developing things like I used to. I used to be full of amazing ideas and the ambition of a great roman army. But it has slowed because of just not being able to let my mind flow, being as I have been in a state of am I having a roof over my head or am I losing everything and sleeping in the under the stars again, not because I want to. The stresses of uncertainty really take a toll on a persons ability to concentrate. Your support would mean so much as I take these first steps again and hopefully for the last time. I can post photos of current ladles I have made and a few other. Things.





Right now I'm focusing on wooden ladles because they don't take up much space and it's an easy material to aquire. I will have to figure it out but I would like to send a few to showcase my products and. Let you get an idea of what I can make, not sure how it would work maybe a drawing or something for them out of the supporters. Thankyou for reading this. Your support would be greatly appreciated and forever valued.