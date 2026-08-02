GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Start providing services, inventing become Stable

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristian Curry

Start providing services, inventing become Stable

I'm working on inventions, quality long handle wooden ladles, motorized bicycle tuned parts and accessories, tools for many things, and roadside service and repairs.There is a few things scattered amongst categories and I'm just hoping something sticks to begin the upward trend These are some things I've developed some haven't been more than an idea, simply because I've started countless times to end up losing all progress and having to start over. and I don't have many tries left in me. And I don't need a pity, I'm just stating I'm about at my wits end with all of it that's why I'm here asking for help. I also have severe ADHD I feel it helps with ideas and the final outcome, but it doesn't help when I'm stressed.


Right now, I'm stuck in a place where I can't move forward because I don't know what I'm in store for tomorrow. I have ideas and I'm ready to build, but I need a foundation to start. An. Area that is solely mine so I can focus on engineering and other important tasks. I need help with housing, materials, and the security of being rooted so I can focus on turning these ideas into real products and services. I would love to be able to send or share the products I produce with you for support in reaching a starting point that can't be taken away at a moments notice.


This fundraiser is about getting me out of survival mode and into a position where I can actually grow, not to get rich, but to have a better quality of life and the stability to make this work. It's hard being in survival mode and developing things like I used to. I used to be full of amazing ideas and the ambition of a great roman army. But it has slowed because of just not being able to let my mind flow, being as I have been in a state of am I having a roof over my head or am I losing everything and sleeping in the under the stars again, not because I want to. The stresses of uncertainty really take a toll on a persons ability to concentrate. Your support would mean so much as I take these first steps again and hopefully for the last time. I can post photos of current ladles I have made and a few other. Things.


Right now I'm focusing on wooden ladles because they don't take up much space and it's an easy material to aquire. I will have to figure it out but I would like to send a few to showcase my products and. Let you get an idea of what I can make, not sure how it would work maybe a drawing or something for them out of the supporters. Thankyou for reading this. Your support would be greatly appreciated and forever valued.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $605 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,585 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,691 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Mission
Billys Hong Kong Adventure Part 2
Raised: $1,870 USD
Goal: $4,000 USD
Billys Hong Kong Adventure Part 2

Hi everyone!! I have completed my DTS and it was SO worth it!I have been invited back to do a secondary school called DBS (Disciple Bible School) and...

Loading...

Emergency
Refuge & Hope The Cambodia Border Crisis
Raised: $22,500 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Refuge & Hope The Cambodia Border Crisis

Refuge and Hope: Answering the Call at Cambodia's BorderThousands of Cambodian families are fleeing around the Thai border, escaping escalating confli...

Loading...

Education
Classical Conversations Scholarship Fund
Raised: $58,525 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
Classical Conversations Scholarship Fund

2026 - 2027Supporting Classical Christian Education Classical Conversations® is a homeschool education program that helps families pursue a love...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve