Help Us With Stanley's Emergency Surgery

Stanley is our beloved pug, one that our son helped pick out after our first pug passed away 2 1/2 years ago. Unfortunately, Stanley decided to eat something that's not edible and needed emergency surgery to save his life on April 7, 2025. When they opened him up, the foreign object was trying to enter his intestines and was lodged there, with infection setting in. Had he not had the surgery when he did, he would not have made it. We're thankful to the staff at Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic for all the care they've given to our Stanley, and for being able to operate so quickly after rushing him in for an emergency visit. But...with a surgery like this, comes a cost, one that we couldn't afford. The only way to have the surgery performed was to apply for Care Credit. We were approved, but that will really be a financial burden on us right now. That's where you, our friends and strangers alike, come in!

Those of you who know us know (or for those that don't know) our pets are part of our family and we love them very much. Some of you also know that we've been hit hard financially in the past year, the biggest being that we needed to buy a new-to-us vehicle unexpectedly, pretty much emptying our bank account to do so. With the rising costs of groceries, utility bills, health care, etc., it just isn't getting any easier for us. We know that a lot of people are in this position, also, but we're praying God will provide for our needs through you. Would you carefully consider donating any amount that will help us pay for Stanley's surgery? Unfortunately, we can't link any fundraising site directly to Care Credit, so we will be sure to be transparent with showing everyone when your donation is used as a payment on our Care Credit.

We, Matt, Jakob, Stanley, and his cat brother, Merle thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all that you do for us!