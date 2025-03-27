Stand with Stephanie in her fight against cancer

Over three years ago, Stephanie fought hard and beat her breast cancer diagnosis. Then, early in 2023, it was discovered that it had metastasized and spread to her spine, and she has been back taking a series of drug treatments to stop the metastasis from growing. Recent scans have shown some acceleration in growth, along with evidence of its moving in her spine closer to her skull, and now she has to endure another round of new treatments.

We've decided to start this fund to let Stephanie know that she isn't in this fight alone, and that we are fighting with her and for her. We can't take away the stress her diagnosis causes her and her family, but we can ease the stress on her financial situation caused by years of expensive medical treatments.

So while we wait expectantly for Stephanie's miracle healing, will you stand with us and show her just how much she is loved by her friends and family?