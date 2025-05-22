Stand With My Dad During This Medical Emergency

Note: Your donation will be sent from the U.S. to El Salvador.

Today, my dad had to be rushed to the hospital after my mom found him unresponsive.

Doctors discovered bleeding in his brain, and he is currently being transferred to a larger hospital to be seen by a specialist who will determine the best next steps for his treatment.

Medical care in El Salvador is extremely expensive, and unfortunately, my family has no insurance or savings that could cover an emergency like this — let alone the costs of possible surgery or extended hospital care.



We are doing everything we can to make sure he receives the best care possible.

My dad is a kind, funny, and deeply loved person, who has spend most of his life serving others through teaching, discipling, missions work as well as working with churches and pastors.



We believe he can get through this — but we need help.

Please consider supporting us during this difficult time. Every donation — no matter how small — means the world to us. We are also so grateful for your prayers and kind words.

Let’s make it possible for my dad to get the care he needs.

From the bottom of our hearts: thank you.



Nota: Su donación será enviada desde Estados Unidos a El Salvador.

Hoy, mi papá tuvo que ser llevado de emergencia al hospital después de que mi mamá lo encontrara inconsciente.

Los doctores descubrieron que tiene una hemorragia cerebral, y actualmente está siendo trasladado a un hospital más grande para que lo evalúe un especialista y se determinen los próximos pasos para su tratamiento.

La atención médica en El Salvador es sumamente costosa, y lamentablemente, mi familia no cuenta con seguro ni con los ahorros necesarios para enfrentar una emergencia como esta — mucho menos para cubrir una posible cirugía o una estancia prolongada en el hospital.

Estamos haciendo todo lo posible para asegurarnos de que reciba la mejor atención posible.

Mi papá es una persona amable, alegre y muy querida, que ha pasado la mayor parte de su vida sirviendo a los demás a través de la enseñanza, el discipulado, el trabajo misionero y colaborando con iglesias y pastores.

Les pedimos que, por favor, consideren apoyarnos en este momento tan difícil. Cada donación — por pequeña que sea — significa muchísimo para nosotros. También agradecemos profundamente sus oraciones y palabras de aliento.

Hagamos posible que mi papá reciba la atención que necesita.

Desde el fondo de nuestro corazón: ¡gracias!



