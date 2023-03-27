My name is Barry, and I'm organizing this campaign to help the Tarrio family get back on their feet.





Over the past several years, this family has been through more than most of us can imagine. Their businesses have been destroyed. To keep going, they've had to take out loans just to cover basic expenses, and the debt has piled up on top of everything else they've been dealing with. They've carried this burden with dignity, but they shouldn't have to carry it alone.





That's why we're asking for your help.





Where your donation goes: Every dollar raised through this campaign will go directly to Zuny Tarrio. Funds will be used to help the family cover living expenses, pay down the loans they were forced to take on, and begin rebuilding what was lost.





No amount is too small. If you can't give, please share this campaign with friends and family. Prayers and kind words mean a great deal to them as well.





Thank you for standing with the Tarrio family. Your generosity will make a real difference in helping them rebuild their lives.





With gratitude,

Barry



