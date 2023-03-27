Standing With Jessica & Her Kids

I’m starting this fundraiser for my friend Jessica, a hardworking single mom of three who is navigating an ongoing and very costly family court matter.





Jessica has continued trying to negotiate a resolution that puts her children’s current physical and emotional needs first, while considering the lives, stability and progress they have established locally.





Unfortunately, the legal process continues, and the mounting expenses have become overwhelming.





Out of respect for her children and everyone involved, the details will remain private. This is simply about helping a mom continue to advocate for her kids while providing them with the stability and support they need.





Any donation or share, no matter how small, would mean so much. ❤️