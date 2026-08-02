Standing up against false accusations: Standing wi

My husband, a dedicated hard worker who turned his life around over 25 years ago, was wrongfully arrested on his way to work at 5:00 AM. Based entirely on fabricated claims from an abusive ex-partner of my daughter, he is now facing five serious gun-related charges for actions he did not commit. We are raising funds to secure experienced legal representation to clear his name, expose the truth, and bring him home.





Our Story

On Tuesday morning at 5:00 AM, my husband got into his work van to start his daily routine. He didn't make it down the road before being pulled over. Police informed him that his rear license plate was missing. Confused, he asked if he could step out to check. Upon walking to the back of his vehicle, he saw that his license plate was fully attached and visible. Immediately after, he was swarmed by multiple officers.

Despite not resisting and repeatedly asking what was happening, my husband was placed in handcuffs and struck in the leg with a baton. Officers repeatedly demanded to know where the gun was while searching his waist. What they thought was a firearm was actually his phone holster—an OtterBox belt clip he has worn every single day for over 20 years. Once officers unclipped the phone and realized there was no weapon on his person, they de-escalated their physical posture, but the arrest proceeded.

This entire nightmare stems from a completely fabricated story submitted to law enforcement by my daughter's abusive ex-boyfriend—the father of her two youngest children—as a malicious act of retaliation.

Over 25 years ago, my husband made mistakes and served time in the state penitentiary. However, since his release a quarter-century ago, he has completely transformed his life. He has lived as a lawful, devoted family man, a reliable worker, and a pillar for our household. He has worked tirelessly to build a quiet, respectable life, and he knows the law.

Following his arrest down the street, officers came to our home and seized all of my personal, legally owned firearms. I have been a licensed gun owner since 2012. My husband has always respected the law and my rights; he has never taken or touched my firearms, nor would he ever carry one out of our home.





Why We Need Your Help

My husband is currently facing five serious charges based entirely on a false complaint and a misinformed stop. Because of his past record from over two decades ago, the system is automatically stacked against him, making a vigorous legal defense absolutely essential.

Defending against five major charges requires dedicated legal counsel, expert consultation, and significant financial resources that our family simply cannot cover alone.





How Funds Will Be Used:

Legal Defense Fees: Retaining an experienced criminal defense attorney to challenge the fabricated claims, contest the traffic stop details, and represent him in court.

Bail/Bond & Court Expenses: Assisting with bond costs and mandatory administrative court fees.

Family Support: Helping maintain our household stability while my husband is unable to work during this legal battle.





How You Can Support

1. Donate: Any amount—whether $5, $20, or $100—directly funds his legal representation and defense team.

2. Share: Please share this link on Facebook, Instagram, via text, or email with your friends, family, and community groups.

3. Pray & Send Support: Keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging fight for justice and truth.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading our story, standing up against false accusations, and helping us bring a good man home.



