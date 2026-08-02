Standing in the faith through the storm. Please.

I’m Loriann, and I’m creating this fundraiser for myself and my husband as we navigate a very hard season. Over the past several years, we have faced more setbacks than I ever could have imagined. Truly, it has felt like the enemy has been actively after us, throwing roadblock after roadblock in our path to steal our joy and disrupt our lives.

My autoimmune issues have made it incredibly difficult to remain reliable at work, causing me to lose employment despite praying and trying so hard to push through. My husband has also been fighting a deep personal battle to heal and recover. When he opened up honestly about his struggles at work, he lost his job as well. We have both walked through painful fires, including battles with sobriety. We know the enemy wants to use our past to bring shame, judge us, and keep us down. But we also know that what the devil meant for evil, God uses for good. We have come so far by His grace, and we are completely focused on rebuilding our lives, our marriage, and growing deeper in our faith every single day.

Right now, we are falling behind on basic needs and doing everything we can just to stay afloat. I am working from home selling clothes, and my husband is taking on side jobs while praying for a breakthrough opportunity. I also have an upcoming specialist appointment that we hope will finally give us answers and help us move forward.

We are trusting in the Lord to provide, and we know He often works through the kindness of others. Your support will directly help us secure food for our household, cover gas so we can keep working, catch up on bills we have fallen behind on, and finally climb out of this difficult hole.

Thank you so much for your prayers, your love, and your generosity. God bless you.



