Standing against fraud, justice for my family.

​Hi everyone,

​I am reaching out to our friends, family, and community during a critical time for our family. We are currently facing an urgent legal situation that requires strong legal representation to protect our family's best interests and ensure justice is served.

​Retaining the right attorney is essential, but the legal fees are significant. The upfront retainer fee alone is $3,500, and overall legal costs are estimated to reach around $10,000. I am able to cover all but the upfront cost which is all im humbly asking immediate help for.

​Covering these expenses on our own is a massive hurdle, which is why we are humbly asking for your support. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward legal fees and attorney retainers.

​ ​Thank you so much for your support, prayers, and kindness during this time.

​With gratitude, Michael Barrett