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Help Maribelle Get Lifesaving Care

Monthly Goal$100 USD
Total Raised$3,300 USD
Raised this month$3,000 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Bernard Germino

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Bernard Germino

Help Maribelle Get Lifesaving Care

Our family is living through the most painful chapter we have ever faced. Every day, we care for my mother, Maribelle, who has been fighting throat cancer and the devastating complications that followed. This past year has taken nearly everything from her her voice, her strength, her independence and the life she once knew.


Cancer changed our world overnight. What began as a diagnosis quickly turned into surgeries, infections, emergency hospital stays, and medical bills that grew faster than we could keep up. The treatments saved her life but they also left her unable to speak, unable to work and unable to care for herself. Today, she struggles just to breathe, swallow, move and make it through each day without overwhelming pain.


We care for her around the clock but her needs have grown far beyond what our Filipino American family can manage alone. She has no insurance, no disability support and no financial safety net. Every appointment, every medication, every piece of medical equipment we pay for out of pocket. And as her condition becomes more complex, the cost of keeping her safe and stable continues to rise.


Still, she keeps fighting. Even when her body is exhausted, even when the pain is unbearable, she refuses to give up. Her determination is the reason we continue pushing forward, even when we feel overwhelmed. She wants to live. She wants to recover. She wants to stay with her family. And we are doing everything we can to make that possible.


Your support helps provide:


- long‑term medical care

- cancer treatments and follow‑up procedures

- home health assistance

- medical equipment and supplies

- transportation for appointments and emergencies

- stable housing during recovery

- therapy and rehabilitation

- daily care and monitoring


We also have another fundraiser created by my dad on GiveSendGo called “Help Cover Maribelle’s Medical Bills and Daily Care.” Any support here or there goes directly toward keeping my mom safe, cared for and able to continue her fight.


If you are able to help, whether through a one‑time gift or monthly support, it would mean more than we can express. Monthly donations help us maintain her care consistently, especially during the weeks when her needs suddenly increase. Every donor becomes part of the reason she can keep fighting for her life.


Thank you for taking the time to read her story. Thank you for caring. Thank you for standing with our family during the hardest season we have ever lived through. Your kindness, your empathy, and your support are helping us keep her safe and giving her the chance to continue fighting.


From our family to yours — thank you.

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