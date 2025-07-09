Stand With Nolan Wells' Friends





On Independence Day weekend 2026, a group of young men experienced the unimaginable—the loss of their friend, Nolan Wells. No parent should have to bury a child, and no friend should have to endure the heartbreak of losing someone they loved.





What followed, however, extended far beyond grief.





In the days and weeks after Nolan's death, several of his friends—including Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, Morgan Seymour, and others—became the focus of intense public scrutiny. Before the investigation had concluded, their names, photographs, and personal information were widely circulated online. Rumors spread rapidly, accusations multiplied, and many were publicly labeled responsible despite no criminal charges being filed against them.





The consequences have been devastating.

These young men and their families have reported receiving threats, harassment, intimidation, and relentless online abuse. Some have feared for their safety. Some have been unable to live normal lives or even grieve privately. Whether one has questions about the investigation or not, no one deserves to be tried and convicted by the internet.





Our justice system exists for a reason. Investigations should be guided by evidence, not speculation. Accountability should come through the courts—not through social media campaigns fueled by rumors, edited videos, or incomplete information.





This fundraiser has been established to help provide legal resources for those who believe they have been falsely accused or defamed.

Funds raised may be used to:





Defend against civil claims arising from these events.





Retain experienced legal counsel.





Preserve and investigate evidence.





Pursue legal remedies, where appropriate, against defamatory statements or unlawful harassment.





Protect the rights and safety of those who have been targeted.





This effort is not about preventing people from asking questions or expressing opinions. Healthy discussion is part of a free society. However, there is a legal and moral distinction between expressing an opinion and engaging in defamation, targeted harassment, doxxing, threats, or coordinated intimidation.





Regardless of where you stand on this case, everyone should be able to agree on one principle:





Every person deserves due process.

No one should have their life permanently damaged before all the facts are known and before the legal process has run its course.

If you believe in fairness, truth, due process, and allowing investigations to follow the evidence rather than public pressure, we ask you to consider supporting this effort.

Nolan Wells deserves dignity and respect. His family deserves answers. His friends deserve the opportunity to defend themselves through the legal process rather than through the court of public opinion.





Thank you for your consideration and your support.