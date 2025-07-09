GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Stand With Nolan Wells' Friends

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBenjamin Hudson

Stand With Nolan Wells' Friends

Stand With Nolan Wells' Friends


On Independence Day weekend 2026, a group of young men experienced the unimaginable—the loss of their friend, Nolan Wells. No parent should have to bury a child, and no friend should have to endure the heartbreak of losing someone they loved.


What followed, however, extended far beyond grief.


In the days and weeks after Nolan's death, several of his friends—including Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, Morgan Seymour, and others—became the focus of intense public scrutiny. Before the investigation had concluded, their names, photographs, and personal information were widely circulated online. Rumors spread rapidly, accusations multiplied, and many were publicly labeled responsible despite no criminal charges being filed against them.


The consequences have been devastating.

These young men and their families have reported receiving threats, harassment, intimidation, and relentless online abuse. Some have feared for their safety. Some have been unable to live normal lives or even grieve privately. Whether one has questions about the investigation or not, no one deserves to be tried and convicted by the internet.


Our justice system exists for a reason. Investigations should be guided by evidence, not speculation. Accountability should come through the courts—not through social media campaigns fueled by rumors, edited videos, or incomplete information.


This fundraiser has been established to help provide legal resources for those who believe they have been falsely accused or defamed.

Funds raised may be used to:


Defend against civil claims arising from these events.


Retain experienced legal counsel.


Preserve and investigate evidence.


Pursue legal remedies, where appropriate, against defamatory statements or unlawful harassment.


Protect the rights and safety of those who have been targeted.


This effort is not about preventing people from asking questions or expressing opinions. Healthy discussion is part of a free society. However, there is a legal and moral distinction between expressing an opinion and engaging in defamation, targeted harassment, doxxing, threats, or coordinated intimidation.


Regardless of where you stand on this case, everyone should be able to agree on one principle:


Every person deserves due process.

No one should have their life permanently damaged before all the facts are known and before the legal process has run its course.

If you believe in fairness, truth, due process, and allowing investigations to follow the evidence rather than public pressure, we ask you to consider supporting this effort.

Nolan Wells deserves dignity and respect. His family deserves answers. His friends deserve the opportunity to defend themselves through the legal process rather than through the court of public opinion.


Thank you for your consideration and your support.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $685 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $19,675 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve