Stand With Brandon

Hey! I’m Cheryl, and over the past two weeks, my brother has unfortunately been involved in two traumatic experiences.

Brandon nearly severed his finger in a work accident that required two ER visits, an extensive surgery, and will continue to need ongoing therapy to regain strength and function in his hand. Before he even had a chance to begin recovering, he was involved in another accident that totaled his dream truck beyond repair and took another trip to the ER.

Between the unexpected expenses that come with situations like these - medical bills, therapy, transportation, 3+ months of not being able to work as normal, and the heartbreak of losing something he worked so hard for, he has been hit with an overwhelming amount of stress all at once.

I’m asking our family, friends, and community to rally around him and help take even a little of this weight off his shoulders. I know we can’t take away his pain or change what happened, but we can surround him. We can remind him that he is loved, supported, and that he doesn’t have to carry this burden alone.

And if you aren’t in a position to give financially, please don’t feel any pressure. Sharing this fundraiser and praying for Brandon is just as meaningful to us.

Thank you for loving my brother, praying for him, sharing this, and helping us carry a little of the weight for him.



