Stand With Andy: Fight for Justice & Truth

"For 40 years, I taught my students that integrity is the foundation of a good life. Today, I am fighting to prove that the truth still matters."





My name is Andy. I am a 68-year-old retired Texas school teacher. I have spent my career pouring into the lives of others, but today, I am facing a legal crisis where I must fight for my own.





The Countdown: Why This is Urgent

I have been locked in an 8-year battle to protect my father's legacy and ensure his final wishes are honored. I have stood my ground alone against siblings who have systematically excluded me, but the opposition has just launched a massive, aggressive legal maneuver designed to end this case before I can even be heard.





Two critical hearings are approaching immediately.

The strategy against me is clear: they are moving with extreme speed to catch me without representation. If I do not have a professional legal voice physically present in that courtroom to respond to these new motions, eight years of hard-fought litigation will be erased in a single afternoon. I risk losing everything permanently, simply because I had no proper legal representation.





I Cannot Do This Alone Anymore

I have taken this fight as far as any person can go on their own. I have reached the stage where professional legal counsel is no longer a choice; it is a necessity for survival. While my siblings have chosen conflict, I am grateful that our other relatives and lifelong friends stand firmly on my side today.





I am raising funds for:





1. An Immediate Attorney Retainer: To ensure a qualified lawyer is standing next to me at these fast-approaching hearings.





2. Emergency Filing Fees: To counter the new motions meant to silence me before I have my day in court.





My Promise: Total Transparency

Trust is everything. I will provide the Official Case Number Records (CNR) to any verified donor upon request. This allows you to independently verify that the filings are real and the clock is truly ticking. I want you to stand with me with 100% confidence.





How You Can Help Right Now

I've spent my life serving my students. I am not walking away from this fight, but I am at a breaking point.





Donate: Whether it is $20 or $500, every dollar goes directly towards paying for my legal-related fees.





Share: The faster this reaches my former students, colleagues, and friends, the better my chances of meeting this deadline.





I taught my students that integrity is the foundation of a good life. Please help me prove that justice isn't just for those with deep pockets.





The hearings are approaching fast. Please help me secure the representation I need to win.





With gratitude and integrity,

Andy

Retired Teacher, Texas









"Durante 40 años, enseñé a mis alumnos que la integridad es la base de una buena vida. Hoy, lucho para demostrar que la verdad aún importa".





Mi nombre es Andy. Soy un maestro jubilado de Texas de 68 años. He pasado mi carrera dedicado a las vidas de los demás, pero hoy enfrento una crisis legal en la que debo luchar por la mía propia.





La cuenta regresiva: Por qué esto es urgente





He estado sumergido en una batalla de 8 años para proteger el legado de mi padre y asegurar que sus últimos deseos sean honrados. Me he mantenido firme solo contra hermanos que me han excluido sistemáticamente, pero la contraparte acaba de lanzar una maniobra legal masiva y agresiva diseñada para terminar este caso antes de que yo pueda ser escuchado.





Dos audiencias críticas se aproximan de inmediato.





La estrategia en mi contra es clara: se están moviendo con extrema rapidez para encontrarme sin representación. Si no cuento con una voz legal profesional presente en esa sala para responder, ocho años de lucha serán borrados en una sola tarde. Corro el riesgo de perderlo todo permanentemente, simplemente porque no tuve una representación legal adecuada.





No puedo hacerlo solo por más tiempo





He llevado esta lucha tan lejos como un hombre puede hacerlo por su cuenta. He llegado a la etapa en la que el asesoramiento legal ya no es una opción; es una necesidad de supervivencia. Mientras mis hermanos han elegido el conflicto, agradezco que nuestros otros familiares y amigos de toda la vida se mantengan firmemente de mi lado.





Estoy recaudando fondos para:





1. Un anticipo legal (Retainer) inmediato: Para asegurar que un abogado esté a mi lado en estas audiencias que se avecinan.





2. Gastos de presentación de emergencia: Para contrarrestar las nuevas mociones que pretenden silenciarme.





Mi promesa: Transparencia total





La confianza lo es todo. Proporcionaré los Registros de Números de Caso (CNR) oficiales a cualquier donante verificado que lo solicite. Esto le permitirá verificar de forma independiente que los expedientes son reales y que el tiempo se agota. Quiero que me apoye con total confianza.





Cómo puede ayudar ahora mismo

Pasé mi vida sirviendo a mis alumnos. No voy a abandonar esta lucha, pero estoy en un punto crítico.





Donar: Ya sea $20 o $500, cada dólar va directamente a pagar mis gastos legales.





Compartir: Cuanto antes llegue esto a mis antiguos alumnos y colegas, mejores serán mis posibilidades de ganar.

Enseñé a mis alumnos que la integridad es la base de una buena vida. Ayúdenme a demostrar que la justicia no es solo para quienes tienen los bolsillos llenos.





Las audiencias se acercan rápidamente. Ayúdeme a asegurar la representación que necesito para ganar.





Con gratitud e integridad,

Andy

Maestro Jubilado, Texas



