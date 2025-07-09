GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Stand With Andy: Fight for Justice & Truth

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andy

Stand With Andy: Fight for Justice & Truth

"For 40 years, I taught my students that integrity is the foundation of a good life. Today, I am fighting to prove that the truth still matters."


My name is Andy. I am a 68-year-old retired Texas school teacher. I have spent my career pouring into the lives of others, but today, I am facing a legal crisis where I must fight for my own.


The Countdown: Why This is Urgent

I have been locked in an 8-year battle to protect my father's legacy and ensure his final wishes are honored. I have stood my ground alone against siblings who have systematically excluded me, but the opposition has just launched a massive, aggressive legal maneuver designed to end this case before I can even be heard.


Two critical hearings are approaching immediately.

The strategy against me is clear: they are moving with extreme speed to catch me without representation. If I do not have a professional legal voice physically present in that courtroom to respond to these new motions, eight years of hard-fought litigation will be erased in a single afternoon. I risk losing everything permanently, simply because I had no proper legal representation.


I Cannot Do This Alone Anymore

I have taken this fight as far as any person can go on their own. I have reached the stage where professional legal counsel is no longer a choice; it is a necessity for survival. While my siblings have chosen conflict, I am grateful that our other relatives and lifelong friends stand firmly on my side today.


I am raising funds for:


1. An Immediate Attorney Retainer: To ensure a qualified lawyer is standing next to me at these fast-approaching hearings.


2. Emergency Filing Fees: To counter the new motions meant to silence me before I have my day in court.


My Promise: Total Transparency

Trust is everything. I will provide the Official Case Number Records (CNR) to any verified donor upon request. This allows you to independently verify that the filings are real and the clock is truly ticking. I want you to stand with me with 100% confidence.


How You Can Help Right Now

I've spent my life serving my students. I am not walking away from this fight, but I am at a breaking point.


Donate: Whether it is $20 or $500, every dollar goes directly towards paying for my legal-related fees.


Share: The faster this reaches my former students, colleagues, and friends, the better my chances of meeting this deadline.


I taught my students that integrity is the foundation of a good life. Please help me prove that justice isn't just for those with deep pockets.


The hearings are approaching fast. Please help me secure the representation I need to win.


With gratitude and integrity,

Andy

Retired Teacher, Texas



"Durante 40 años, enseñé a mis alumnos que la integridad es la base de una buena vida. Hoy, lucho para demostrar que la verdad aún importa".


Mi nombre es Andy. Soy un maestro jubilado de Texas de 68 años. He pasado mi carrera dedicado a las vidas de los demás, pero hoy enfrento una crisis legal en la que debo luchar por la mía propia.


La cuenta regresiva: Por qué esto es urgente


He estado sumergido en una batalla de 8 años para proteger el legado de mi padre y asegurar que sus últimos deseos sean honrados. Me he mantenido firme solo contra hermanos que me han excluido sistemáticamente, pero la contraparte acaba de lanzar una maniobra legal masiva y agresiva diseñada para terminar este caso antes de que yo pueda ser escuchado.


Dos audiencias críticas se aproximan de inmediato.


La estrategia en mi contra es clara: se están moviendo con extrema rapidez para encontrarme sin representación. Si no cuento con una voz legal profesional presente en esa sala para responder, ocho años de lucha serán borrados en una sola tarde. Corro el riesgo de perderlo todo permanentemente, simplemente porque no tuve una representación legal adecuada.


No puedo hacerlo solo por más tiempo


He llevado esta lucha tan lejos como un hombre puede hacerlo por su cuenta. He llegado a la etapa en la que el asesoramiento legal ya no es una opción; es una necesidad de supervivencia. Mientras mis hermanos han elegido el conflicto, agradezco que nuestros otros familiares y amigos de toda la vida se mantengan firmemente de mi lado.


Estoy recaudando fondos para:


1. Un anticipo legal (Retainer) inmediato: Para asegurar que un abogado esté a mi lado en estas audiencias que se avecinan.


2. Gastos de presentación de emergencia: Para contrarrestar las nuevas mociones que pretenden silenciarme.


Mi promesa: Transparencia total


La confianza lo es todo. Proporcionaré los Registros de Números de Caso (CNR) oficiales a cualquier donante verificado que lo solicite. Esto le permitirá verificar de forma independiente que los expedientes son reales y que el tiempo se agota. Quiero que me apoye con total confianza.


Cómo puede ayudar ahora mismo

Pasé mi vida sirviendo a mis alumnos. No voy a abandonar esta lucha, pero estoy en un punto crítico.


Donar: Ya sea $20 o $500, cada dólar va directamente a pagar mis gastos legales.


Compartir: Cuanto antes llegue esto a mis antiguos alumnos y colegas, mejores serán mis posibilidades de ganar.

Enseñé a mis alumnos que la integridad es la base de una buena vida. Ayúdenme a demostrar que la justicia no es solo para quienes tienen los bolsillos llenos.


Las audiencias se acercan rápidamente. Ayúdeme a asegurar la representación que necesito para ganar.


Con gratitud e integridad,

Andy

Maestro Jubilado, Texas


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

FIRST GOAL: $38K for contractors TOTAL RAISED SO FAR: $16,472.71 Toward contractor & to help recoup rental income losses, Mimi’s main source of in...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $590 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $19,125 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve