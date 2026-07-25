Stand Up, Speak Out: Defend Free Speech!

🌟 Shiloh Hendrix's conviction wasn’t just a legal decision; it was an attack on our most basic rights: freedom of speech and expression. 🗣️





The conviction sends a chilling message that free speech could be snuffed out for anyone at any time. 🙅‍♂️





That’s why this fundraiser is not just about raising money; it's about standing up for our First Amendment rights— It’s about sending a message that we will not be silenced, and we won’t let anyone take away the power of speech from those who need it most.





Your support isn’t just financial; it’s moral backing at its core. We believe that every voice matters, especially when standing against injustice. By backing this cause, you’re helping ensure the flame of free speech doesn’t flicker out—it keeps burning brightly across our nation. ✊🎤





Let’s send a powerful message that we won’t back down from the fight for free speech—for ourselves and our loved ones.





Join us in this crucial mission to protect freedom of expression. Stand with those who speak truth to power, even when their words challenge authority or comfort zones. Together, let's keep the conversation going—loud and clear! 🗣️💙