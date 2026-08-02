Stage lV Cancer Patient needs help

Hello,

This is embarrassing. I never thought I would have to do this. I'm a 66 year old stage lV renal cell carcinoma patient. I'm just so behind on everything, but, now, my car has decided to die. I need my transportation to get to and from treatments and scans. The amount that I am asking for will cover the numerous repairs plus give me relief from the mounting bills. I am grateful for any help. God Bless



