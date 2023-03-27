Stable Housing and Business Start for My Boys

My name is Tinisha, and I'm a mother of two boys, ages 5 and 9. I've been working hard to start my own cleaning business, but without a license and insurance, customers won't hire me. My boys don't have their own bedrooms, and I want them to have that stability.





I'm raising money for two things that will change our situation. First, I need help with rent, security deposit, and a couple months of rent so we can move into stable housing where my kids can each have their own room. Second, I need funds for the equipment, license, and insurance I need to run my cleaning business properly. With those in place, I'll be able to work around my boys' school schedule, picking them up and dropping them off, without the fear of losing a job if one of them gets sick.





Thank you for standing with us.