Stability For My Family & Reliable Transportation

Hello friends, neighbors, and kind strangers,

My main focus every single day is making sure my kids have a stable, secure future. Right now, we have hit a bump in the road, and we need a little help from our community to get through it.

To keep our household safe and make sure my children can get to school and activities, I am trying to raise $2,692. This exact amount will completely cover our immediate housing costs and fix our transportation needs.

Having a safe roof over our heads and a reliable way to move around means everything. It means keeping our jobs, getting the kids to where they need to be, and keeping our daily life stable. Every dollar raised goes directly to these two essential needs.

If you are able to give—even if it is just $5 or $10—you are directly helping build a brighter, more stable path for my children. If you cannot donate, sharing our link with your friends and family helps us just as much.

Thank you so much for standing with our family. We appreciate your love and support more than words can say.



