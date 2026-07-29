St. Joseph Catholic Parish Ontario Canada

Our St. Joseph Syriac Catholic Parish in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is reaching out to individuals, our community, and general public for support. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us continue our mission of serving others, maintaining our parish, and providing a welcoming place of faith, hope, and fellowship.

The funds raised will be used to maintain the parish and help with parish mortgage payment.

We are registered as non-profit organization in Ontario.

If you are able, please consider making a donation and sharing our campaign with your family and friends.

Your generosity and prayers mean more than words can express.

Thank you for helping our parish continue to be a blessing to our community.

Thank you for your donation and may God bless you and your family.

Here is a link to our parish Youtube page if you want to learn more about us, https://www.youtube.com/@st.josephsyriaccatholicchu3173