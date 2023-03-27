St. Joseph Catholic Church Mississauga, Ontario

Help Us Preserve Our Parish Home

St. Joseph Syriac Catholic Church – 2026 Mortgage Campaign

For more than 25 years, St. Joseph Syriac Catholic Church has been a spiritual home for Syriac Catholic

families in Canada.

Our Story

St. Joseph Syriac Catholic Church was established in Canada in 1998.

Our first parishioners were mainly Iraqi families who came to Canada after the 1991 Gulf War. The

years that followed brought economic hardship, international sanctions and increasing instability in Iraq.

As conditions became more difficult, more Iraqi families immigrated to Canada in search of safety,

stability and a better future for their children.

After 2003, violence and sectarian conflict increased throughout Iraq. Christian communities were

among those who suffered greatly.

One of the darkest days for Iraqi Christians occurred on 31 October 2010, when Our Lady of

Deliverance Church (Sayidat al-Najat) in Baghdad was attacked during Sunday Mass. More than 50

parishioners and two priests were murdered in an act of terrorism that deeply affected Christians in

Iraq and around the world. For many members of our parish, this tragedy remains a deeply personal

memory. Some lost family members, relatives, friends, or fellow parishioners. The attack became one

of the defining events that contributed to the continued migration of Iraqi Christians seeking safety and

religious freedom.

After 2014, the rise of ISIS brought another devastating period for Christians in Iraq. ISIS seized large

areas of the country, including historic Christian communities, and many Christian families were forced

to leave their homes because of violence, persecution and threats to their lives.

Many eventually came to Canada.

They brought with them their faith, Syriac traditions, language and culture.

St. Joseph Syriac Catholic Church grew as these families arrived.

For many, the church became much more than a place to attend Mass.

It became a place to worship, raise their children, preserve their heritage and

rebuild their lives together.





Our Parish Today

Our church at 999 Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga has served our community for many years.

Through the generosity and sacrifices of our parishioners, the mortgage on this church has been fully

paid.

As our community continued to grow, the parish purchased another property in 2023.

The new church was named Our Lady of Deliverance Church, in honor of Our Lady of Deliverance

(Sayidat al-Najat) Church in Baghdad and in memory of the parishioners and priests who lost their

lives in the 31 October 2010 attack. Today, that name stands as a reminder of sacrifice, faith, hope, and

the resilience of Christians who rebuilt their lives in Canada while remaining connected to their spiritual

roots and who endured persecution and displacement while continuing to preserve their Christian

heritage.

Our community has already paid approximately half of the mortgage on this property.

Now we need your help to continue this important work.

Our 2026 Goal

Our immediate goal is to raise $100,000 toward the parish's 2026 mortgage obligations.

This is an important step toward strengthening the financial future of our parish.

We believe that we can reach this goal together.

Every donation makes a difference.

A gift of $25 helps / A gift of $50 helps / A gift of $100 helps.

A larger gift can make an even greater difference.

Become a Monthly Supporter

We especially ask our parishioners, friends and supporters to consider becoming monthly donors.

For example:

$25 per month / $50 per month / $100 per month / $250 per month

or any amount you are able to give.

A monthly commitment provides our parish with dependable support throughout the year.





Why Your Donation Matters

Your donation helps protect a place where:

• Families come together in faith.

• Children learn their religious traditions.

• Young people stay connected to their Syriac heritage.

• Seniors find community and friendship.

• Our Syriac Catholic faith, language and traditions continue.

• New families can find a welcoming spiritual home.

When you support this campaign, you are helping preserve our parish for the next generation.





You Can Help Even If You Cannot Donate

If you are unable to make a financial contribution, you can still help.

Please share this campaign with your family and friends.

Share it with former parishioners.

Share it with members of the Syriac Catholic and Christian communities.

One share may reach someone who can make a difference.

Your prayers for our parish are also deeply appreciated.

Our 2026 fundraising goal is $100,000 toward the parish's mortgage

obligations.

Please give what you can.

Please consider becoming a monthly supporter.

Please share this campaign with others.

Together, we can protect our parish home, preserve our heritage and build a stronger future for

the generations who come after us.

May God bless you, your family and everyone who supports St. Joseph Syriac Catholic Church.

St. Joseph Syriac Catholic Church

999 Lakeshore Road East

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Registered Charity No. 880122627RR0001





Historical References

For donors who would like to learn more about the history mentioned above:

• 1991 Gulf War: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulf_War

• Violence against Iraqi Christians after 2003:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persecution_of_Christians_by_the_Islamic_State

• October 31, 2010 Our Lady of Salvation Cathedral attack:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2010_Baghdad_church_siege

• ISIS occupation of Christian areas in Iraq (2014):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_Iraq_offensive_(June_2014)



