St George catholic church: equipping our church...

We, the people of st George catholic church are planning on equipping our church with chairs and and tables together with wall pictures and doing the finishing of the walls like plastering and putting window panes. The church committee cake up with the idea of inviting all the youth to come as guests and I am one of them.. having grown up in this community I have watched is go to church on an open area because we didn't have a building until one member mama George gave us some land where we erected the building. In a way of thanking her , the people decided to name the church as st George because that's what people call her. We started off by sitting on plastic chairs which every member had to buy according to the number of people in their family. We've had lots of fundraising events which helped in buying the iron sheets and the stones, tiles and paint. We're now getting ready to buy chairs and pictures and we hope that by the end of next year we'll have achieved our goal. There are many kids who've benefited from the church because we have had ceremonies where people bring their old clothes and shoes to church and an exchange is done if you don't have shoes and you get shoes and give the clothes and also, if you don't need anything you give yours to the needy...we also have a program where children whose parents are no longer alive get to be sponsored by the church and they go to school free of charge. Every Sunday the people contribute a small fixed amount of money which goes to buy the kids the basic needs and especially sanitary towels for the girls and the salon where they do their hair..the boys get their haircut every Sunday just there in church because one youth named Peter decided to be coming along with his shaving machine and cream to shave the boys after the church service.

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