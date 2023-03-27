GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

St George catholic church: equipping our church...

GoalKSh 15,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byDoreen Ngoru

Fundraiser funds will be received by Doreen Ngoru

St George catholic church: equipping our church...

We, the people of st George catholic church are planning on equipping our church with chairs and and tables together with wall pictures and doing the finishing of the walls like plastering and putting window panes. The church committee cake up with the idea of inviting all the youth to come as guests and I am one of them.. having grown up in this community I have watched is go to church on an open area because we didn't have a building until one member mama George gave us some land where we erected the building. In a way of thanking her , the people decided to name the church as st George because that's what people call her. We started off by sitting on plastic chairs which every member had to buy according to the number of people in their family. We've had lots of fundraising events which helped in buying the iron sheets and the stones, tiles and paint. We're now getting ready to buy chairs and pictures and we hope that by the end of next year we'll have achieved our goal. There are many kids who've benefited from the church because we have had ceremonies where people bring their old clothes and shoes to church and an exchange is done if you don't have shoes and you get shoes and give the clothes and also, if you don't need anything you give yours to the needy...we also have a program where children whose parents are no longer alive get to be sponsored by the church and they go to school free of charge. Every Sunday the people contribute a small fixed amount of money which goes to buy the kids the basic needs and especially sanitary towels for the girls and the salon where they do their hair..the boys get their haircut every Sunday just there in church because one youth named Peter decided to be coming along with his shaving machine and cream to shave the boys after the church service.

Please consider donating or sharing our mission today. Your generosity ensures that we get to buy seats for our church and continue assisting the needy children. Thank you all

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,762 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve