St Andrew's Church

Our mission is to save the former Portuguese Church in the medina of Essaouira, Morocco 🇲🇦. The former place of worship was founded by the Franciscans in the 18th century. At the moment the 200-year-old former place of worship is more than dilapidated, it's in part a ruin. That said, the tower and other parts are fully intact.





At the moment the restoration work has stalled due to a lack of funds. There is a danger that without our intervention, the property could be turned into a multifaith venue, or just a tourist attraction.





I have visited Essaouira three times and have noted that there are 14 Mosques and 1 vibrant, well attended French-speaking Roman Catholic Church. Unfortunately, there isn't a Protestant Church of any denomination. There is a Synagogue, but it's more of a relic, opposed to a functioning place of worship. The former Anglican Church is no more. The only reminder of that period is a walled private British graveyard, entrance by appointment.





My vision is to once again have a Christian place of worship for English-speaking expats and tourists. The property has annexes for accommodation and room for a workshop for business training and apprenticeship projects. The latter is to help tackle the 37.2 % youth unemployment rate in Essaouira.





I am also currently in talks with potential investors to build or re-purpose a building for a sterile MediMoroc wound dressing factory. The wound dressings will be unique in that they will be infused with Daghmous honey.





Daghmous honey is naturally an anti-microbial and is clinically proven to speed up the healing process. This will provide gainful employment which will help address the 37.2 % youth unemployment. In addition, it will boost the local Daghmous honey industry.





Once ready for production of the bespoke MediMoroc daghmous honey enfused wound dressings, I will be approaching the NHS, Ministry of Defence (UK), along with looking at getting sales globally.





The money raised in this fund raiser, will enable me to go out and inspect the former Portuguese Church, to see what progress has been made. Furthermore, I need to meet up with Yossef Ben-Meir, President of the High Atlas Foundation. In addition I need to garner local support for a church within the medina. I have been informed by Yossef Ben-Meir that it imperative to secure local support. This is obviously not something that we can achieve remotely in Harold Hill, a suburb of London.





Please only donate whatever you can afford. All those who donate, no matter how little, they WILL be welcome to stay in one of our rooms within the Church complex. My intention is to use the accommodation annexes to provide respite for folk from Harold Hill and beyond.





¹⁶Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God. '

Hebrews Ch13:vs16





The following passage is one of the motivations that compels me to rebuild, restore the former Franciscan place of worship. The irony is that the founder of the Franciscans, St Francis partly came to note, by rebuilding a church in Assisis!





³Then the word of the Lord came by the hand of Haggai the prophet. ⁴"Is it time for you to be you, yourselves to dwell in your panelled houses, while this house lies in ruins?"

Haggai Ch1:vs4





God willing, I will be able to be back on mission in Essaouira this October.





Ben











