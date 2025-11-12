Spfld, OH Citizens Against the New Jail Location

The proposed site of a new jail would bring a major piece of city infrastructure into the North End, directly in the middle of an area surrounded by community recreation, neighborhoods, and local businesses.

Nearby are Splash Zone, Eagle City Soccer Fields, the Simon Kenton Bike Path, residential neighborhoods, The Polo Club, and two bed-and-breakfasts.

We believe Springfield deserves a thoughtful, responsible location for its new jail—one that considers the impact on our neighborhoods, recreation areas, local businesses, and the future of our community.

This group is a place for neighbors to come together, share information and findings, coordinate efforts, ask questions, and advocate for a better location.

Together, we can make sure our community's voice is heard as decisions about Springfield's future are being made.