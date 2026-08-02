Spreading the Gospel through outreach and recovery

Our funds will go toward purchasing bibles to distribute worldwide, supporting homeless individuals, helping people access mental health care, and providing resources for those struggling with addiction recovery. We want to make sure that anyone seeking help, whether spiritual, emotional, or practical, can find it.





Through this church, we're committed to spreading the word of God while meeting real needs: offering free bibles globally, standing alongside people in mental health struggles, supporting addiction recovery, and helping those experiencing homelessness. We believe faith and compassionate action go hand in hand.





Thank you for standing with us.