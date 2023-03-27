Sports Empowerment Romanian Youth - F3

The Need :

33% of children in Romania are growing up in poverty. This makes it the third highest child poverty rate country in the EU. For Roma children, the percentage is a shocking 75-90%. One opportunity creator for children of all classes is competitive sports. However, most public schools in Romania lack sufficient resources to provide sports education and opportunity for children, particularly those in rural areas.





Our Solution :

Through our founder’s own experience in sports at an elite level (10-time national Romanian champion in Greco-Roman wrestling), we believe in the power of sport competition to create opportunity for children to break out of their impoverished or limited circumstances. So four years ago, we launched Ghedeon, which has since grown to three gyms in Northeast Romania, offering martial sports training and competition opportunity to middle- and low-income children in the following disciplines:

Greco-Roman wrestling Jujitsu Tae Kwon Do

Nearly all of the student athletes receive partial scholarships, and half receive full needs-based scholarships.

Results :

Ghedeon’s three gyms serve 120 children and youth. Results in competition have far exceeded our expectations. In the four years since Ghedeon was launched, Ghedeon athletes have won 56 medals in national and international competition, comprising…

56 medals at national, international, European, and world championships.

15 Gold medals 21 Silver medals 21 Bronze medals

.These results are earning national and international recognition for these young athletes and opening up immense new opportunities for many!

Gift Breakdowns:

$50 – will sponsor a child athlete for a month

$250 – will provide shoes and sports gear for 12 children

$500 – will sponsor 10 children to participate in national competitions

$1,000 – will build the soccer pitch/play area





To find out more about Fight for Freedom, visit our website at www.fightforfreedom.net. Checks can be mailed to Fight for Freedom, 126 Coram Lane, Orange, CT 06477.





Thank you so much for your prayerful consideration of support for these children. We truly appreciate it!