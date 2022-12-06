Campaign Image

HELP US DO MORE FOR THE COMPETITORS

Costs are through the roof these days and as a club, we want to do more for the kids that choose to compete at both provincial as well as National Levels.

Helping with uniform costs transportation costs as well as equipment costs are a factor now in these kids making it to the highest levels.

All funds raised go to the competitors to help ease the costs the parents have.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
9 months ago

Nirmal Roy
$ 50.00 CAD
2 years ago

All the best for your tournaments.

Awesome
$ 50.00 CAD
2 years ago

