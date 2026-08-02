Sponsor Children at The Ark Children's Home

The Ark Children's Home is committed to providing vulnerable children with a safe, loving, and supportive environment where they can grow, learn, heal, and build a brighter future.





Every child deserves access to basic care, nutritious meals, education, healthcare, emotional support, and a place where they feel loved and protected. Through the support of families, churches, organizations, companies, friends, and well-wishers, The Ark continues working toward that mission.





We are raising support to develop long-term sponsorship for the children in our care. Rather than focusing only on a single immediate need, our goal is to build a dependable community of supporters who can help provide consistent care throughout the year.





Your generosity can contribute toward the children's ongoing needs, including nutritious daily meals, housing, education, healthcare, and emotional support. Your support would mean so much to the children and families we serve.