Coach to Zip

Goal:
USD $390
Raised:
USD $130
To fund the opportunity for our spin class coach to join some of us in a ziplining adventure next summer (2025). He has honored us with his consistent and selfless effort to improve our physical, mental and spiritual health and we have fun doing it. We wish to offer this small token of our appreciation for the love and time he has offered to us.
Happy Zipping!
