Coach to Zip

Campaign created by FRANK HARRISON

To fund the opportunity for our spin class coach to join some of us in a ziplining adventure next summer (2025).  He has honored us with his consistent and selfless effort to improve our physical, mental and spiritual health and we have fun doing it.  We wish to offer this small token of our appreciation for the love and time he has offered to us.

Carrie Clay
$ 40.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Tegan Lewis
$ 40.00 USD
59 minutes ago

Happy Zipping!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

