SPARTN is Growing

In late 2020, the vision for SPARTN was born… it was and is a small beginning. Just a handful of animals in need in our home. For nearly 5 years we have worked to utilize every square inch of our home to continue to adapt and care for the animals that come our way. But, we reached our absolute limit, and it’s time to grow.

We have dreamed of being able to have a farm, acreage, with buildings ready to house our current residents and be ready for our continued growth. To be honest, I’m a big dreamer, but I think even I wasn’t dreaming as big as God was for us.

We have now secured our nearly 8 acre farm, with many amazing features, perfect for the animals. First and foremost, it is a secure, safe and isolated location to always keep our animals safe! The farm includes multiple barns. The primary barn has concrete floors, insulation, electrical and plumbing… and is perfect for housing the monkeys. The secondary barn is a perfect place for our resident wallaby, emu, giant tortoises and more. With nearly 7 acres of fully fenced pasture there is room to grow!

We worked hard for years to be in a position to purchase the proper location and infrastructure, without needing to ask for any donations. We are dedicated to this work, no matter what. However, as we continue to grow so quickly, we cannot do this on our own!

Here are the current and essential needs for which we need support.





1. We need $2500 to finish sealing the existing Utility Barn to be full weather tight and capable of remaining cool in warm months and warm in the cold months. It is also necessary to keep insects and other animals from entering the building.

2. We need $500 for the installation of additional water lines and two wash basins for animal care and food prep.

3. We need $400 to add French drains to each side of the building to allow for proper drainage from daily pressure washing.

4. We need $1600 to set and secure the additional electrical panel and fuse box for the main animal buildings to provide adequate power. We have paid for the installation of the main power pole and line.

If you or anyone in your network has a passion for helping animals in need, please consider making a charitable gift for SPARTN. All gifts are 100% tax deductible.

We are so grateful for your support and encouragement along this journey.