SPARTN is Growing

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Michael Robison

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Robison

SPARTN is Growing

In late 2020, the vision for SPARTN was born… it was and is a small beginning. Just a handful of animals in need in our home. For nearly 5 years we have worked to utilize every square inch of our home to continue to adapt and care for the animals that come our way. But, we reached our absolute limit, and it’s time to grow.

We have dreamed of being able to have a farm, acreage, with buildings ready to house our current residents and be ready for our continued growth. To be honest, I’m a big dreamer, but I think even I wasn’t dreaming as big as God was for us.

We have now secured our nearly 8 acre farm, with many amazing features, perfect for the animals. First and foremost, it is a secure, safe and isolated location to always keep our animals safe! The farm includes multiple barns. The primary barn has concrete floors, insulation, electrical and plumbing… and is perfect for housing the monkeys. The secondary barn is a perfect place for our resident wallaby, emu, giant tortoises and more. With nearly 7 acres of fully fenced pasture there is room to grow!

We worked hard for years to be in a position to purchase the proper location and infrastructure, without needing to ask for any donations. We are dedicated to this work, no matter what. However, as we continue to grow so quickly, we cannot do this on our own!

Here are the current and essential needs for which we need support.


1. We need $2500 to finish sealing the existing Utility Barn to be full weather tight and capable of remaining cool in warm months and warm in the cold months. It is also necessary to keep insects and other animals from entering the building.

2. We need $500 for the installation of additional water lines and two wash basins for animal care and food prep.

3. We need $400 to add French drains to each side of the building to allow for proper drainage from daily pressure washing.

4. We need $1600 to set and secure the additional electrical panel and fuse box for the main animal buildings to provide adequate power. We have paid for the installation of the main power pole and line.

If you or anyone in your network has a passion for helping animals in need, please consider making a charitable gift for SPARTN. All gifts are 100% tax deductible.

We are so grateful for your support and encouragement along this journey.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Ela McDaniel
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

You are loved

Sue
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

You are enough the work you are doing is priceless ❤️

Joanna Pruett
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Bentley Cartel
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.

Brett O
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Get better Cowboy!

Dorottya Murath
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Get well Cowboy 💚

Shelley ward
$ 30.00 USD
18 days ago

Keep fighting cowboy. You got this. Thank you for all you do for the animals. From Durham, England

Stacy Spodick
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Irina Kalvarskaya
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

I wish you are feeling better, little guy. Xoxo

Fanny Mendez
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Keep fighting cowboy! Jess and friends are praying for you!

Jas
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for a full recovery Cowboy 🙏

George
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for a full recovery for sweet George

Jovannie Lorenzo
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Love & Miss you Cowboy

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

For the sweet babies.....

Robin Schwartz
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Your care and generosity are wonderful

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Sending love and prayers

Baileestar
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo