Spartan Forge Veterans Fund Raiser

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $210
We are conducting this fundraiser to raise money for various veteran organizations in the U.S. and Canada. One hundred percent of the funds generated will go to https://independencefund.org/ and another Veteran organization of choice. We will publish the winners of our drawing and the organizations posted in approximately one week.
Because of the brave!
