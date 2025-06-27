Southside News Today 2025 iPad campaign

Oh Goody! It's time for another crowd-sourced fund-raiser for capital expenses!





Two years ago fans of CVip Media Solutions' productions (Southside News Today and G.W. High School Football) were nice enough to donate to a fund-raiser that allowed me to replace the ancient desktop computer I had been using for production. I cannot begin to tell you how much easier it is now that I can upload a newscast in 12 seconds instead of 20 minutes.





But the most pivotal piece of equipment I use is an iPad. In late 2016 I purchased an iPad and it has worked wonders. In 2017 I was on the phone with Apple engineers, looking for a way to run audio through an iPad for a broadcast. We "cracked the code," so to speak, and the rest is history.





The iPad's functionality also allowed me to seamlessly move to videocasts when COVID hit and people weren't allowed in stadiums for a time.





The iPad in the photo has carried me through eight seasons of G.W. football. It is also the device I use to record each episode of Southside News Today. It has been a workhorse.





Unfortunately, Father Time has caught up with the unit and it can no longer accept operating system updates. Pretty soon it will be unable to run any app that is frequently updated.





So I am once again coming, hat in hand, asking for help from those who enjoy the football games and Southside News Today. I have been steadfast in my refusal not to run a subscription model for broadcasts. I grew up in radio and that mindset of "information should be provided at no cost" is burned into my brain.





So, I am asking for donations to purchase a new iPad that will hopefully carry me through another decade of newscasts and football games. I plan to purchase an iPad 10 from Marlowe Repair Services on Kentuck Road. My philosophy is much like buying a new car. It loses half its value when you drive it off of the lot. Buying a two-year old used car gives you pretty much the same reliability at less than half of the cost. Same goes for technology.





And just for the record, Eddie Marlowe is offering me *quite* the deal on the iPad.





Just like I did with the computer, when I purchase the new iPad I will share a receipt of the purchase so you know I didn't blow the money on beer, cigars and Virginia Tech football tickets.





Oh yeah...I will also be getting a new carrying case. As you can see, the old one has seen MUCH better days.





The purchase will also include a digital audio processor. Apple likes to change technology with each upgrade to make sure you get a chance to buy more stuff. The back-handed trickery I was able to use to get the old iPad to accept non-proprietary audio doesn't work with the newer models.





Thanks for all of your support in the past, present and future. If you are feeling down today or any day, let me help you out by reminding you that you are allowing someone to live their dream, and be able to pay the bills.





I'm the luckiest dude in the world!





Donate what you feel like. Eagles football is just around the corner! And the next episode of Southside News Today is always just around the corner!



