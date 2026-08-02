Southeast Asia Bible Institute: Disciple&Equipping

Southeast Asia Bible Institute exists to equip indigenous pastors with Christian education, discipleship training, and leadership development in the 10/40 window, predominantly unbelieving countries where Christians often comprise less than 3% of the population, many in very poor places.





Our work includes seminars and local church partnerships establishing Bible Institutes, with teaching delivered through indigenous translators. We also provide guest preaching internationally, ministry coaching, church revitalization, and church planting, pioneering work rooted in the mentorship of missionary Charles Brock.





Your support helps us continue equipping pastors who will lead and strengthen churches across Southeast Asia. Whether through a one-time gift, a love offering, a VBS children mission’s fundraiser, a church or business partnership, or as an individual mission patron, you can stand with this work.





Thank you for partnering with us to build indigenous leadership and advance the gospel in places where it is needed most.