South Africa Missions

Hi guys!

I'm honored to be headed to South Africa one more time! 😀 I am going with Great Commission Society from London, England.

This trip will be from May 7th - May 20th. It will be a jam packed trip, full of ministry.

I will be able to partner with the local church there in Johannesburg to go into prisons, squatter camps, churches, minister in worship at a pastor conference, hold a youth conference, but my favorite, the schools! Here is where I will have the opportunity to sing to the kids, teach them about abstinence and purity, and then get to lay hands on all of them and pray for them and hug them. 🤗❤️

This trip has definitely become a favorite of mine. I hope that you will partner with me as I go and bring the Gospel to Johannesburg, South African 🙏🏼