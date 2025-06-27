✨ Called to stopover in California

A Journey of Faith from Southern France





✝️ A unique opportunity to pursue God’s call on our lives





👋 Who We Are





Hi! We are Alba and Fabrice, a married couple living in the south of France, and parents of two lively, joyful children: Klaus (8) and Swann (6).

We are both in love with Jesus and actively involved in helping others through our work:

Fabrice

He is French and received a call to become pastor in his early twenties, studied theology at the “Faculté Jean Calvin”, where he met Alba. Then they got married and lived, more or less, happily ever after 😉. His heart, full of compassion for those who suffer, longs for the manifestation of the Kingdom of God on Earth as it is in Heaven. He also enjoys sharing his spiritual discoveries and revelations. In 2020, Fabrice agreed to become a trainee pastor at a church for two and a half years. Then the church took another direction.

Today, Fabrice and Alba are still active in several home-churches and communities. From 2020, he also works for a faith-founded grocery store, which serves low-income families by providing food and goods at very affordable prices. He enjoys the diversity of tasks and the strong sense of community there. Nevertheless, he continues to look for the next steps God wants them to take for His glory.

Alba

She came to France from Albania to study psychology. She then specialized as an early child educator. Today, she became the director of a daycare for families in social and professional reintegration. She has seen God’s hand clearly working by transforming her workplace since she began this mission.

During their years of service in a local church, Alba was very involved in prophetic worship. Dancing and banners are also part of her worship arsenal.





In this season of transition, we remain spiritually hungry, seeking a deeper intimacy with God, longing to walk fully in our identity as children of the King, and to see French people falling in love with our dearest Father ! 🥰





🔥 The Open Door: Bethel Conference in Redding, CA





Through a divine connection with dear American friends, we've been invited to attend a leaders-only conference in November 2025 at Bethel Church in Redding, California.

For us, this is way more than an event — we truly believe it's a God-appointed moment for:

✅ Spiritual renewal

✅ Identity restoration

✅ Clarity of purpose

✅ Deeper alignment with God's calling on our lives

This Conference could also be the initial scouting trip to go to Bethel’s discipleship school.

In any case, we feel deeply stirred and full of expectation for what the Lord wants to do during this time.





✈️ The Challenge: Covering the Costs





To make this journey possible, we’re facing a financial need of around €6000 for both of us:

Flights from France: €2500

Lodging and meals: €2000

Conference fees & transportation: €1500





We believe God is our provider, and we also believe in the power of the Body of Christ coming together to send and support. Surprisingly, we're usually more comfortable giving than asking for money 😅. But we think we've received from the Lord that we should run a crowdfunding campaign.





💛 How You Can Help





If the Lord puts it on your heart to be part of this journey, here are 3 ways you can stand with us:

🙏 Pray — For provision, preparation, and deep transformation through this experience 🎁 Give — Any amount helps, and every donation is a seed sown into God's work 📣 Share — Help spread the word to others who carry a heart for missions and revival

Your support means more than you know. You're not just helping us attend a conference — you're investing in a kingdom moment that will ripple into many lives back home and beyond.





🕊️ From Southern France to California, with Expectation in Our Hearts





Thank you for reading, for praying, for giving, and for partnering with what God is doing in this season of our lives.

We bless you abundantly in return!

With love and gratitude,

Alba & Fabrice 🇫🇷💛