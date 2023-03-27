Sound Equipment for Community Worship Outreach

Taking Worship Beyond the Walls

My name is Torey, and I am a medically retired U.S. Army veteran, husband, father, musician, and follower of Jesus. I have felt a growing burden to use the gifts and testimony God has given me to reach people beyond the four walls of the church.

Our vision is to build a ministry centered around worship, prayer, encouragement, and sharing the Gospel—both online and directly in our community.

We want to take worship where people are. That could mean an outdoor worship gathering, a community event, a prayer meeting, a youth gathering, or simply setting up somewhere and giving people a place to hear the Gospel, worship, and receive prayer.

We also want to create online worship, prayer, testimony, and encouraging content for people who may never walk into a church building.

We are not starting from nothing. We already have some instruments and equipment, and I am personally working toward purchasing the basic equipment needed to begin creating online content. This fundraiser is about helping us build the sound system and additional equipment necessary to take the ministry into the community.

Our first major goal is approximately $4,000 for speakers that can be used repeatedly for outdoor worship and community outreach. Additional funds will go toward microphones, cables, stands, audio equipment, and other necessities as the ministry grows.

We aren't trying to build the biggest or most expensive setup. We want dependable equipment that can be used again and again to serve people.

My hope is that this becomes more than music. I want it to create opportunities for people to encounter Jesus, for someone who is hurting to have somebody pray with them, and for young people to have a place to learn, serve, play music, and become involved in ministry.

If you feel led to give, thank you. If you aren't able to give, please pray for us and share this fundraiser. Prayer and helping us get the word out are just as valuable as financial support.

Every dollar raised will go toward helping us take worship, prayer, and the Gospel beyond the walls and into our community.

“Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” — Mark 16:15 KJV