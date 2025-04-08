Soul Winning Mission In Dominican Repulic

Support Our Mission to Dominican Republic

I pray you are well in all ways. I'm thrilled to share with you an incredible opportunity that was presented to me to go on a 10-day Mission Trip to Dominican Republic on May 3rd.

During our time there, we'll be spreading the Gospel at up to three public schools daily, potentially reaching thousands of youth with the message of Christ. Additionally, we'll be ministering in local churches and engaging in hands-on ministry, demonstrating Christ's love in tangible ways.

Participating in this mission is not only a chance to witness lives transformed by God's grace but also an opportunity for personal growth and equipping to fulfill the Great Commission back

How You Can Help

First and foremost, we ask for your prayers. Pray for open hearts and open eyes, for wisdom and guidance every step of the way. We will post daily prayer points as we prepare, while we are in the Dominican, and after we return.

Budget:

Airfare $1000: Flights have been secured.

(Funds would be to pay back mission fund)

Hotel, Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner, Ground Transportation, 3 T-shirts, & Welcome Pack

$500

Trip Dates: May 3, 2025 - May 13, 2025

Feel free to sponsor one portion or in totality if the Lord leads you. Your generosity will help us go and being a light in the darkness, ministering the Gospel in Public Schools, the Local Church, and the Local Community.

Thank you for partnering with us in this mission. May the Lord bless and keep you.

With Gratitude,

Brittany