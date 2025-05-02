Campaign Image

For our brave girl Sophie

 CAD $5,000

 CAD $680

Campaign created by Pascal Zirn

Hi, I’m Pascal, Sophie’s dad. She’s 6, full of curiosity, and recently we’ve hit a bit of a bump. She needs a small medical procedure. Nothing life threatening, but it has to be done, and it has to be done soon. Between missed work and out-of-pocket costs, it’s more than we can manage right now. If you’re able to help, we’d be incredibly grateful. Every little bit counts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Family Friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Family Friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Family Member

Updates

Prayer Requests

