For our brave girl Sophie

Goal:
CAD $5,000
Raised:
CAD $680
Hi, I’m Pascal, Sophie’s dad. She’s 6, full of curiosity, and recently we’ve hit a bit of a bump. She needs a small medical procedure. Nothing life threatening, but it has to be done, and it has to be done soon. Between missed work and out-of-pocket costs, it’s more than we can manage right now. If you’re able to help, we’d be incredibly grateful. Every little bit counts.
Family Friend
Family Friend
Family Member
