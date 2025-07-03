Campaign Image

Veteran Father Seeking Justice Through Faith & Act

Goal:

 USD $62,400

Raised:

 USD $470

Campaign created by Eric Serkosky

Campaign funds will be received by Eric Serkosky

Veteran Father Seeking Justice Through Faith & Act


✝️ A Christian Father's Fight for Justice — Help Me Bring My Children Home from Germany

My name is Eric Serkosky. I am a Christian, a U.S. Army veteran, and a devoted father.


For the past 2.5 years, I have fought for justice in a painful and costly divorce process. I endured false accusations, delays, and emotional hardship — but I stood firm in faith. In the end, the U.S. family court saw the truth and awarded me full legal custody of my children.


But just when justice was served, my ex-wife kidnapped our children and fled to Germany, defying the custody order and cutting me off from Sophia and Lukas completely.


Now, I am being called to appear in a German court under the Hague Convention, which governs the international return of abducted children. This is not a custody fight — that’s already been won. This is about upholding that ruling abroad and bringing my children home.


🗓️ I Must Be in Germany by June 30

I’ve been notified that my hearing will take place between July 7–10, and I must be on the ground in Germany by June 30 to prepare with my legal team.


After years of legal costs here in the U.S., my finances have been completely depleted. Yet I am trusting that God will provide through the support of fellow believers who care about truth, justice, and the well-being of children.


💰 Financial Need

Here’s what I’m facing:


✈️ Flight and lodging (30+ days in Germany) – $5,000


⚖️ Legal and certified translation fees – up to $50,000


🚗 Food, transportation, and interpreter costs – $2,000


📄 Emergency expenses and documentation processing – variable


🙏 How You Can Help

Pray for my protection, wisdom, and favor in court.


Share this campaign with others — especially those in faith communities.


Give, if you're able — any amount truly helps.


📖 “A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will not escape.” – Proverbs 19:5


I believe in justice. I believe in God’s timing. And I believe that, with your help, I will be reunited with my children soon.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Eric Serkosky

Christian | Father | U.S. Army Veteran

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

We pray for you regularly and will continue to do so through the coming weeks. God is faithful!

Bryan and Tanya Smith
$ 250.00 USD
27 days ago

We will be praying for you Eric!

Ramona
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

I thank you for your service! I will be praying for strength, comfort, safety, health, understanding, and blessings for both you and your family.

Jennifer Coe
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

Updates

Landed in Germany

July 3rd, 2025

Update from Germany – Your Continued Support Means Everything

I wanted to take a moment to update you all on how things are unfolding here in Germany. I’ve just been informed by the children’s court-appointed attorney that my ex-wife’s legal team is planning to try and turn this into a custody case—despite the fact that this is clearly a Hague Convention matter. The Hague Convention exists for a reason: to protect children from wrongful removal or retention across international borders. That principle should be honored.

Because of these legal tactics, I’ve been advised to prepare for the possibility of remaining in Germany for the entire month. This not only prolongs the emotional toll but also makes it incredibly difficult for me to run my business or generate any income during this time. I’m doing everything I can to bring my children home, but I cannot do it alone.

Your prayers, encouragement, and financial support have gotten me this far—and I’m deeply grateful. If you’re able, please consider sharing this campaign or contributing again. Every dollar helps cover legal, translation, and living expenses while I fight for justice, truth, and the safe return of my children.

With gratitude,
Eric – Christian Father Fighting for His Kids

Proverbs 19:5

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo