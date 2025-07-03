Veteran Father Seeking Justice Through Faith & Act





✝️ A Christian Father's Fight for Justice — Help Me Bring My Children Home from Germany

My name is Eric Serkosky. I am a Christian, a U.S. Army veteran, and a devoted father.





For the past 2.5 years, I have fought for justice in a painful and costly divorce process. I endured false accusations, delays, and emotional hardship — but I stood firm in faith. In the end, the U.S. family court saw the truth and awarded me full legal custody of my children.





But just when justice was served, my ex-wife kidnapped our children and fled to Germany, defying the custody order and cutting me off from Sophia and Lukas completely.





Now, I am being called to appear in a German court under the Hague Convention, which governs the international return of abducted children. This is not a custody fight — that’s already been won. This is about upholding that ruling abroad and bringing my children home.





🗓️ I Must Be in Germany by June 30

I’ve been notified that my hearing will take place between July 7–10, and I must be on the ground in Germany by June 30 to prepare with my legal team.





After years of legal costs here in the U.S., my finances have been completely depleted. Yet I am trusting that God will provide through the support of fellow believers who care about truth, justice, and the well-being of children.





💰 Financial Need

Here’s what I’m facing:





✈️ Flight and lodging (30+ days in Germany) – $5,000





⚖️ Legal and certified translation fees – up to $50,000





🚗 Food, transportation, and interpreter costs – $2,000





📄 Emergency expenses and documentation processing – variable





🙏 How You Can Help

Pray for my protection, wisdom, and favor in court.





Share this campaign with others — especially those in faith communities.





Give, if you're able — any amount truly helps.





📖 “A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will not escape.” – Proverbs 19:5





I believe in justice. I believe in God’s timing. And I believe that, with your help, I will be reunited with my children soon.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Eric Serkosky

Christian | Father | U.S. Army Veteran