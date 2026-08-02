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Sons family need assistance

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRandall McCuller

Sons family need assistance

  1. My son has had his second heart attack about a year since his first one. He fell behind on bills last year due to missing work and its happening again. He is a Christian and a good man. His wife is an Army veteran and he has an 11 year old daughter and a 9 year old non-verbal autistic son. He has no medical or life insurance or savings and one 15 year old truck which is their only family vehicle. Doctors struggled with his diagnosis last year and he missed a few months of work and fell behind on house payments and had to file bankruptcy. During this hospital stay during the heart cath procedure they determined he currently has a 90% blockage in his neck shoulder area which they were able to open up. As of hospital release the doctor said his heart is operating at about 35% and is hoping to get it up to about 55%. Last year he had a complete blockage develop on the front of his heart and the heart created its own bypass to survive. His wife has tried to work part time while 9 yr old autistic son is in special ed during the day but the school inevitably calls once or twice a week telling her she has to come get him due to a variety of issues. She cant hardly keep a job for that reason and the boy depends on her. I have helped them make a couple of house payments but I am semi retired and dont have the ability to continue to help much. His church family and friends and my wife are helping with meals and some small bills we can pay but its not enough. He needs to be able to see a regular doctor now and doesnt have any life ins for family and it would cost as much to rent a place as is to live in his home. Any help would be appreciated. I have never done anything like this. I hope I can get them some help. "If you're able, please consider giving."
  2. "Sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to us."
  3. "Every gift and every share helps."


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