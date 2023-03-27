The Sonoran Signals show was started by two friends, Michael and David. The show is focused on preparedness, ham radio and sometimes incorporates issues or aspects related to the State of Arizona. Hosts Mike and Dave are lifelong and longtime residents of the state who can bring the relevant topics front and center. We bring it real and raw. No Corporate Sponsors. No commercials. Just us and you. If the show brought value to you in any form, make a donation to return that value. Donations of any amount, large are small, to support our work is appreciated. 73