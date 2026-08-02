Somerville Environmental Study & Legal Defense

My neighbors and I are raising funds to take legal action to hold our county government accountable for conducting a meaningful environmental study before a data center is built in our rural community.





Alabama doesn't have strong protections in rural areas, and we're concerned about the impact on our way of life. Our county officials have said they would conduct an in-depth environmental study, but so far, no meaningful study has been completed.





We're not against progress or data centers in principle. We just don't want one built in our backyards without proper environmental review. Moreover, the proposed data center is intended to be used as a Bitcoin Mining Facility and will benefit no one but the owners.





We need to hire a qualified environmental study group to conduct a professional assessment ($5,000) and retain a lawyer to bring our case before a judge ($10,000) and ask for a temporary stay on the construction of a bitcoin mining facility.





Your support will help us hold our politicians accountable to their own commitments and ensure our community's voice is heard. Thank you for standing with us.